Humanities Collection Manager – Australian Aboriginal Cultures Collections

The South Australian Museum has been committed to making Australia’s natural and cultural heritage accessible, engaging and fun for over 150 years. It is a place where families can learn and grow together.
Today the Museum is one of the most visited museums in Australia and holds collections of national and international significance. It is a leader in remote and regional community engagement, and in Australian Aboriginal heritage and scientific research.
This role is
responsible for the ongoing care of the Australian Aboriginal Cultures
Collection, which includes approximately 30,000 objects from across Australia.
The role is located within the Humanities Department which is part of the
Research and Collections division of the South Australian Museum.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait
Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.