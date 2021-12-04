Humanities Collection Manager – Australian Aboriginal Cultures Collections Reference 9OA3A67E

Job Reference: 9OA3A67E Eligibility: External Vacancy – Open to Everyone Business Unit: South Australian Museum - Research and Collections Location: Adelaide, CBD Salary Range: $63,681 - $67,868 Classification: ASO300 Duration: Up to 16 Months

Role Highlights Exciting opportunity to join the SA Museum & contribute to the Cultural Precinct

A chance to make a positive contribution in a rapidly changing environment

Care for the world’s most important collection of Australian Aboriginal culture

Role Details The Humanities Collection Manager – Australian Aboriginal Cultures Collections, is accountable to the Senior Collection Manager – Humanities and World Cultures, South Australian Museum for the collection, preparation, incorporation, loan and interpretation of items in the South Australian Museum’s Australian Aboriginal collections and for facilitating community access to the collection.



Special Conditions The Incumbent will be required to participate in the department's Performance Management Program.

The Incumbent may be assigned to another position at this remuneration level or equivalent.

Some work outside of normal hours may be required.

Some interstate travel involving overnight absences may be required.

This role requires a National Police Check.

This is an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Designated Position, in accordance with sections 56(2) and 65 of the Equal Opportunity Act 1984. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.



For more information please see the role description:

About the Department The Department of the Premier and Cabinet (DPC) drives the Premier’s priorities in South Australia. Our staff enjoy working with colleagues who value integrity, knowledge and intellectual capability. They are committed to providing professional advice and services, and more importantly, don’t see what they do as “just a job”.

About the Business The South Australian Museum has been committed to making Australia’s natural and cultural heritage accessible, engaging and fun for over 150 years. It is a place where families can learn and grow together. Today the Museum is one of the most visited museums in Australia and holds collections of national and international significance. It is a leader in remote and regional community engagement, and in Australian Aboriginal heritage and scientific research. This role is responsible for the ongoing care of the Australian Aboriginal Cultures Collection, which includes approximately 30,000 objects from across Australia. The role is located within the Humanities Department which is part of the Research and Collections division of the South Australian Museum. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

Contact Us Enquiries to Alice Beale - Senior Collection Manager, Humanities 0466 514 133 alice.beale@samuseum.sa.gov.au

The South Australian public sector promotes diversity and flexible ways of working including part-time. Applicants are encouraged to discuss the flexible working arrangements for this role.